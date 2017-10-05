Watch Teresa Giudice bid emotional farewell to her mother after pneumonia death

Teresa Giudice breaks down as she bids an emotional farewell to her mother in an emotional beach ceremony on the next episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It comes after her mom Antonia Gorga passed away in March at the age of 66 following a battle with pneumonia. Last night’s RHONJ Season 8 premiere saw Teresa, 45, break down following her mother’s passing.

Watch the clip below as Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub and new Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs help Teresa pay tribute to her mom following her loss.

The ceremony sees Teresa read out a heartfelt message to her mother before attaching it to a wreath of white roses as the ladies gather round it on the beach.

Teresa then takes it slowly out to sea on a paddle board, helped by an instructor, before casting it a drift. She says: “My mother loved the beach. It meant the world to me to celebrate my mom and I know that she was watching down on me doing this.”

As she gently pushes the wreath from the board into the sea, she says: “I love you mommy.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.