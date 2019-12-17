Watch Ricky Duran sing A Woman Like Her on The Voice Finale Part 1

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Team Blake’s Ricky Duran competed against three other artists on last night’s episode of The Voice: Live Finale, Part 1. He was looking for votes to win The Voice Season 17 trophy.

The other three finalists were Team Legend’s Katie Kadan, Team Kelly’s Jake Hoot, and Team Gwen’s Rose Short.

Each of the finalists performed a solo cover, an original song, and a holiday season-themed duet with their coach. Each of the four coaches, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Gwen Stefani, have an artist contesting in this season’s The Voice finals.

Duran is one of the favorites among the four to win The Voice Season 17.

Duran’s original song: A Woman Like Her

For his original song, Ricky Duran sang A Woman Like Her. The love song allowed Duran to showcase the softer side of his vocal artistry and the coaches and audience loved it.

Kelly Clarkson compared his performance to Bruce Springsteen and said he sang beautifully. She added that it was a perfect song for him.

John Legend said he loved the song and wished he’d been pitched the song. Legend said the song would probably be the most-streamed original for the episode. He concluded that Duran’s performance was gorgeous and that the song was magical.

Duran’s coach, Blake Shelton, also commended his performance. He said Duran waited until his last competitive performance for the entire season to give his best.

Shelton then urged fans to vote for Duran, saying it was the gift Santa Claus wanted from them.

Duran’s solo cover: Runnin’ Down a Dream

Ricky Duran’s first song of the night was Runnin’ Down a Dream by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers. A video of the performance can be seen below.

Duran and Shelton’s Christmas-themed duet: Run Rudolph Run

Before he performed his original song, A Woman Like Her, Duran and Shelton performed a Christmas-themed song. The song was Chuck Berry’s Run Rudolph Run. Shelton said he chose the song because he knew it was a song that Duran could melt faces with on the guitar.

Duran agreed with Shelton that it was a perfect choice because he’d covered Berry before. He said he’s covered Berry’s Johnny B. Goode, but that he couldn’t do the famous Chuck Berry dance.

Duran said he was happy to share the stage with a singer as experienced as Shelton.

The Voice returns with its three-hour finale on December 17 at 8/7c.