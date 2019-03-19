Watch Rich Dollaz and Safaree Samuels nearly come to blows on Love & Hip Hop: New York reunion

18th March 2019 10:36 PM ET

It looks like Safaree Samuels had a good reason for wanting to skip the Love & Hip Hop: New York reunion. The Hunnid rapper showed up very late after worrying about his safety on the Atlanta set and to no one’s surprise — after a comment rubbed Rich Dollaz the wrong way — the two nearly brawled over Erica Mena.

It all started when Rich commented that he didn’t have a problem with Safaree because he is “however many n***as removed from me” in terms of how many people Erica Mena has dated between them.

That’s when Safaree shot back, “Your pants look way too tight” before telling Rich to stop being disrespectful to Erica, who wasn’t there to defend herself.

After repeating “Are we doing that?” several times, Rich Dollaz jumped out of his chair and tried to jump over the table in an effort to get to Safaree.

He didn’t even make it halfway across the stage before security held him back, with multiple large men positioning themselves between Rich and Safaree.

Safely separated by security, both men continued shouting insults at each other with Safaree taunting Rich as he shouted, “Look at me run in slow-mo!”

