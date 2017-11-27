Watch Pentatonix sing their amazing new version of Deck The Halls as Christmas special airs on NBC

This is Deck The Halls as you’ve never seen it performed before — in a new video just released by Pentatonix.

The video for the amazing cover version of the classic song comes as the a cappella group’s holiday special, A Very Pentatonix Christmas, airs tonight on NBC.

The one-hour festive celebration sees the group from Arlington, Texas, including new member Matt Sallee — who replaced Avi Kaplan — being joined by a string of stars including Jennifer Hudson, Jay Leno, and America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer.

During the special the group perform a rendition of How Great Thou Art with Oscar, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA and Grammy Award winner Hudson.

The new video for Deck The Halls sees the group dressed in various shades of festive red and green as they sing the Christmas song in a warm and cozy front room with a tree and various other decorations behind them.

The band have just released a deluxe version of their 2016 album A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe and are also about to launch their A Pentatonix Christmas Tour.

The Deluxe version of their album includes five bonus tracks, including Deck The Halls, How Great Thou Art with Jennifer Hudson, Away In A Manger, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! and a new version of Hallelujah featuring The String Mob.

Watch the group’s amazing rendition of Deck The Halls below!

A Very Pentatonix Christmas Special airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC.