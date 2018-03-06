Watch Married at First Sight’s Ryan and Jaclyn share adorable moment on one-month anniversary

Married at First Sight’s Ryan Buckley and Jaclyn Schwartzberg share an adorable moment on this week’s episode as they celebrate their one-month anniversary — after he surprises her with a romantic breakfast in bed.

With Jackie still under the covers, Ryan cooks up an early morning treat then carries it in to her after adding the top part of their wedding cake to the platter.

Jackie is stunned when she sees what he’s done, asking: “Is that from the wedding?!” Ryan confirms it is, saying: “This is the wedding cake that I started cutting and you were like ‘no, no, don’t cut the top piece!’.”

Ryan says: “With how busy my schedule is, I want Jackie to know that I do really appreciate her — so I was able to get my hands on the wedding cake, and it was really cool to see that little memento from our wedding day.”

After some difficult moments over the past few weeks, the pair look super-relaxed and happy in each other’s company. Jackie says with a big grin: “It feels good, I feel proud of both Ryan and I for coming this far after a month. We’ve conquered a lot of battles and we’re enjoying every moment that we can and focusing on all the positive things that we have for our future.”

As Ryan tenderly strokes her hair, Jackie asks him: “So now that we’ve been married a month, how do you feel?”

Ryan replies: “I mean I feel awesome, I feel great. If I had to make the same decision knowing what I know right now, I’d make the same exact decision and marry you all over again.” 😍😍😍😍

