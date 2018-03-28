Watch Little Women: LA exclusive clip as newly single Tonya celebrates with whipped cream!

This week on Little Women: LA, Tonya is celebrating being single again and the ladies decide to mark the occasion by getting a little bit wild!

The women head out for some drinks where they end up on top of the bar Coyote Ugly style and then the whipped cream comes out!

It goes in mouths, on faces and just about everywhere else. At one point two of the women simulate a sex act with the cream, though it’s all done in good fun and the other bar patrons seem to think it is hysterical.

However, Elena is unimpressed and says the other women are completely wasted and reckons that if she wanted to see a food fight she could stay at home with her kids!

