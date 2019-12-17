Watch Katie Kadan sing All Better on Part 1 of The Voice finale

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Team Legend’s Katie Kadan was one of the final four artists who performed on last night’s episode of The Voice: Live Finale, Part 1, with host Carson Daly, to win votes to become The Voice champion.

The top four finalists were Katie Kadan, Ricky Duran, Jake Hoot, and Rose Short. Each took to the stage for their three final performances, including a Christmas-themed duet with their coach, an original song, and a cover.

The coaches were John Legend, Black Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Gwen Stefani, and each had one contestant in the finals.

Original song: All Better

For her original song, Katie performed All Better. She described the song as having been inspired by her insecurities.

Legend said she performed the song with “attitude, vibes, and energy.”

“You sell that song so beautifully,” he added.

Clarkson said she was adding the song to her “sexy playlist.”

Kadan’s Christmas-themed duet with John Legend

Katie and her coach John Legend sang Merry Christmas Baby, a classic R&B Christmas song with a soulful opening. But the tempo picks up after the intro. The song, credited to Johnny Moore and Lou Baxter, was first recorded by Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers in 1947.

The song has since been covered by many artists, including Otis Redding, BB. King, Chuck Berry, Natalie Cole, Christina Aguilera, and John Legend.

Host Carson Daly described the performance as amazing and added that it got everyone in the holiday season mood.

Katie’s cover was Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing

Kadan’s cover of Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing was her final performance last night. I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing was written by Diane Warren and performed by Aerosmith for the 1998 movie Armageddon, which starred Liv Tyler, the daughter of the rock band’s lead vocalist Steven Tyler.

Legend described the song as a “perfect closing statement” for Katie.

“You should be so proud of what you’ve done,” Legend said. “It’s been magical working with you.”

Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The Voice Live Finale, Part 2 airs tonight on NBC at 8/7c.