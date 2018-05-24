Watch General Hospital’s full ‘I’m Sorry for Breaking You’ clip: Your favorite couples as you’ve never seen them before!

It’s just been one of those days for several of your favorite General Hospital couples as they reel after the devastating reveal of Heinrik/Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) nasty and evil identity. This simmering, shocking secret finally boiled over this week, and things will never be the same for some once loved-up pairs.

Be sure to check out GH’s super hot and haunting “I’m Sorry for Breaking You” video to find out who is broken, and what’s about to erupt in the coming days:

After Ava’s (Maura West) betrayal, hot doc Griffin (Matt Cohen) drinks, tangos and then sleeps with her daughter Kiki (Erin Hayley). And he used to be a priest?!

Will star-crossed lovers Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) ever find happiness again, or is their bond forever broken?

Level headed Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) erupts at an emotionally distraught Lulu for once again keeping life-shattering secrets.

And is it really end times for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Nina (Michelle Stafford)? She gives her traitorous husband one last look as she wheels her luggage out of the mansion. He kept Peter’s secret from her and Anna (Finola Hughes), something she finds reprehensible.

How will Anna cope with the realization that her own son tried to kill her when he discovered who she was? And what would she do without loyal Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) who’s ready and waiting for her in her time of need?

The coming days in Port Charles promise to be steamy and full of erupting madness that you definitely don’t want to miss!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.