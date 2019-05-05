Watch Adam Sandler deliver Chris Farley tribute song in emotional SNL video

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, former cast member Adam Sandler hosted. His most heartfelt skit of the night involved no other cast members but instead, he paid tribute to the late Chris Farley at the show’s close.

The Adam Sandler Chris Farley tribute song is now making the rounds as viewers who missed it are seeing what all the buzz is about.

Sandler’s Chris Farley song brings laughs, tears

During the nearly five minute song, highlights are shown on a large screen behind Sandler. They display everything from former sketch characters to movie scenes and family photos. Sandler touches on things like Tommy Boy, the guy “living in a van down by the river” and more.

He sings humorous lines such as, “Yeah I miss hangin’ out watching you try to get laid, but most of all I miss watching you torture [David] Spade.”

He also mentions trying to tell Farley to slow down so he wouldn’t end up like Belushi or Candy. However, Farley called that “fine and dandy” as he idolized both SNL alumni who passed away before age 44. John Belushi died from drug use at age 33, while John Candy suffered a heart attack at 43.

Sandler also had a near teary-eyed moment as he discussed he and Farley’s “last big hang.” That was during Tim Meadows’ wedding party in July of 1997. Farley passed on December 18 of that same year at age 33. Sandler also mentioned wishing Farley was with them as they went to film “Grownups 3.”

Check out the full Adam Sandler tribute song to the late Chris Farley in the SNL video below.

Sandler’s tribute previously released

The song isn’t new as Sandler has performed it for his Netflix comedy special, Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh. The actor/comedian shared a clip from it on Facebook in December for the 21st anniversary of Farley’s passing.

In addition to the Chris Farley song, Sandler brought back an all-time favorite with Opera Man for the Weekend Update segment. He also appeared in other skits including a Sandler Family Reunion and Last Call.

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live was telecast on May 4, 2019, on NBC.