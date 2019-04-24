Was Roswell, New Mexico renewed or canceled for Season 2?

Roswell, New Mexico debuted on the CW network as another reboot of a once-popular show. While at first viewers were skeptical about where things were headed, after 13 episodes they are left wanting more.

The season finale of Roswell, New Mexico has come and gone. At the time of it airing, there had been no news about whether the show would return for a second season or if the network decided to dump it.

Was Roswell, New Mexico renewed or canceled by the CW?

Earlier today, it was announced that Roswell, New Mexico was renewed for a second season. Details about when the show will return have not yet been revealed. It is assumed that Roswell, New Mexico will return in September or early October as the network tends to do every year.

What can viewers expect in Season 2?

Well, for starters, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) is back from the dead. It was discovered that Noah (Karan Oberoi) kept her body in an alien pod in his secret place. Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Max (Nathan Parsons) discovered her there.

In a bid to be the martyr, Max decided to revive Rosa for Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) sake. But, at what cost? When Liz found him, he appeared to be dead. To be fair, he could survive because that was in the final moments of the season finale and no one knew for sure whether the show would be renewed.

Michael (Michael Vlamis) may have decided to pursue a relationship with Maria (Heather Hemmens) instead of Alex (Tyler Blackburn). Now that he knows the truth about what Alex’s dad Jesse (Trevor St. John) did to the other survivors of the 1947 crash, he can’t even look at him.

There is so much potential for when Season 2 debuts. If the next season of Roswell, New Mexico is like the first, it will be great!

Roswell, New Mexico is slated to return this fall.