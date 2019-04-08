Was Leah Messer kicked off the plane after filming the Teen Mom 2 reunion?

Leah Messer was filming the Teen Mom 2 reunion special this weekend with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. While she didn’t provide many details about what had gone down during filming, she did open up about a bad experience flying back home.

On Twitter, Leah revealed that she had never been treated so badly on a flight before as she had this weekend on a Delta flight. She also noted that she would never recommend the company to anyone, and she would go out of her way to fly with someone else.

The reason? A disrespectful flight attendant, who reportedly bullied and harassed her on the flight. On Twitter, Leah explained that she couldn’t stop crying and she remained in shock. When people inquired about whether she was okay, she revealed that she was doing okay.

I’ve never in my life been treated so terrible on a flight!! @Delta I will never recommend or fly with you ever again! This flight attendant disrespected, and bullied/harassed me. I couldn't stop crying and I'm honestly still in shock. Something needs to be done. Smh 😱😭😢 — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) April 7, 2019

I'll explain later. I been crying since the CPT let me back on the plane. However, the flight attendant has some serious issues. Terrible person and clearly not having a great day 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) April 7, 2019

In a later tweet, she revealed that she had been crying since she was let back on the phone, hinting that she had been off the plane and then let back on.

The details about the incident aren’t known, but something happened between the flight attendant and Leah that caused her to break down crying, and possibly being removed or removing herself from the flight in question.

It sounds like she was able to get back home to West Virginia but she appears rattled about what happened. Fans of hers were quick to tweet their support, telling her that she should be doing more to bring attention to the matter. Others wondered whether her fame had something to do with it.

The Teen Mom 2 reunion was filmed this weekend and it’s expected to air later this year as the season wraps up on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.