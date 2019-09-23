Was it cruel of Tom to tell Darcey he may have proposed in Gran Canaria on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tom must have finally been fed up when he decided to teach Darcey a lesson. At least that’s what we think he was doing.

After changing his plans to take Darcey on a romantic vacation to Grand Canaria, they ended up going to Albania instead, to meet up with her twin Stacey and Stacey’s fiance Florian. Once there, the twin wars began. Darcey and Stacey continuously tried to one-up each other in front of their men.

Already frazzled by Darcey’s over-the-top dramatics and her constant hint-dropping about the proposal she prematurely wanted, meeting Stacey and seeing this side of Darcey was just too much for Tom, who seems to be a bit more level headed and certainly not as emotional as his new reality TV girlfriend.

And after days of dealing with Darcey and Stacey’s constant sibling rivalry, Tom had a conversation with Darcey, admitting that he doesn’t like this side of her at all.

The whole conversations started because Darcey was upset about the lack of intimacy between herself and Tom. He noticed it too but told the camera in the confessional that if there was any chance for the two of them to be intimate, they need to get far away from Stacey and Florian.

The first step in doing that was for Tom and Darcey to steal away for a bit to drink wine together in a cafe. Once there, they began to talk about the Albania trip. When Darcey spoke about the “romantic moments,” Tom said dryly, “I didn’t think it was that romantic at all.”

“You change when you’re with your sister,” Tom told Darcey.

As Darcey began to talk about Stacey and Florian’s relationship, Tom looks like he’s just had enough. “But it’s not about them,” he tells Darcey.

Tom confronts Darcey about the Albania trip

“This is supposed to be about us. And we go and spend time with them, and it’s not romantic,” Tom says. “I feel like we’re two friends on holiday together. It’s not supposed to be that. It’s supposed to be a nice, romantic time.”

“I don’t want to be the one to blame,” Darcey whined as Tom cut her off.

“Well, it could have been!” he responded, clearly getting frustrated.

Near tears, Darcey told Tom she felt “guilty now” because he wasn’t “having a good time.”

“I didn’t say I wasn’t having a good time. Am I having a romantic time? No, I’m not.”

Queue Darcey’s tears. “I feel like if we would have went to Gran Canaria, you would have felt differently about me right now.”

And here’s where Tom goes in for the kill

“I mean, my parents got engaged there,” Tom confessed. “I dunno. In my head, it was like let’s go and do this and if things are great and it’s wonderful, then maybe, you know … I would have asked you to marry me.”

Darcey when Tom mentioned a possible proposal in Gran Canaria 💀 #90dayfiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/w7ZHxUHuYi — Courtney Nichols (@Court_Nichols) September 23, 2019

Even in the confessional, Tom explains that if they had just gone to Gran Canaria that they might have been so caught up in the mood and the beauty of it all that he really might have proposed to Darcey.

He said all of that despite how put-off he always seemed when she would hint at a proposal or take an extra-long look at the engagement rings in the jewelry store windows along their way.

After watching Tom break Darcey’s heart by telling her if they had gone to Grand Canaria instead of getting to know her sister Stacey and her fiance Florian, he said things could be very different right now.

Tom also mentioned that he likes the “other” Darcey, but the one that has to bicker with and try to outdo her twin is not very attractive to him at all.

Tom is manipulative as fuck. We all know he didn’t plan to propose to darcey, it’s just a good way to get under her skin. I’m here for it though 😂 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/xIKQgLVLe8 — Tisha (@teesh025) September 23, 2019

Tom is a pompous ass who is just teasing Darcey to be cruel. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days — Angie (@WeepingAngelAz) September 23, 2019

Twitter weighs in on Tom and Darcey

It seems that quite a few 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are sick of watching Darcey and Stacey bicker too. They want the Pillow Talk twins back, not this mess we’re seeing compete over who will get married first.

And while many fans feel like Darcey deserved to learn a hard lesson, they’re also calling Tom out for hitting Darcey where it hurts the most.

As annoying as I find Darcey, Tom is manipulative as hell. He knows good and well he wouldn’t have proposed to her ass #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/0lJIqmbXtO — Dontwantyoursituation (@michelle9ohwell) September 23, 2019

Tom you don’t have to turn the knife when you stick it in. He literally told Darcey he might have proposed if she hadn’t changed plans. Then called her a friend… #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fAAtU1mXFF — Chris (@colesnonsense) September 23, 2019

Is there any coming back for Darcey and Tom or has she been permanently friend-zoned?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.