Wanna Date? on Shark Tank: What makes this date nut butter better and where can you buy it?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Wanna Date? isn’t the latest trend in meeting your match, unless that match is a date-based nut butter.

Melissa Bartow is the creative force behind Wanna Date? and she makes it clear that she really loves dates — of the fruit variety, of course.

Bartow admits that her idea for Wanna Date? came after an internship for a food startup in New York City that focused on acai berries but she was not thrilled to learn how much sugar was in each serving because the fruit bowls were sweetened with added sugar.

On a mission to tame her sweet tooth in a more natural way, Melissa turned to dates, the super sweet yet super healthy fruit. When she couldn’t find a date nut butter to use in place of the sugar-added alternatives that were already in use, she got to work.

Citing the nutritional benefits of dates, Melissa was hoping to create an alternate nut-butter or spread armed with the amazing properties of dates as the sweet fruit is low on the glycemic index, high in fiber and is an amazing source of energy.

Armed with inspiration, Melissa Bartow says she ordered a food processor, bought some dates, and got to work in creating Wanna Date?, the date-based nut butter that was already naturally sweet and did not require extra sugar in order to make it taste good.

Still inspired, she ended up making five different flavors of the date butter — original, cinnamon, vanilla, chocolate, and pumpkin spice.

Those looking to get their hands on Melissa Bartow’s delicious Wanna Date? nut butter can purchase them on her website. Jars of the creamy treat run $12 a pop or, those who are hooked can subscribe and receive their jars with a 10 percent discount.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.