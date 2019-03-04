Walking Dead Rosita’s baby father: Who got her pregnant?

The Walking Dead revealed the father of Rosita’s baby in the latest episodes of the show. It was a mystery that didn’t last for very long, even though she still seems to have three important men in her life.

The father of the baby is Siddiq (Avi Nash), who has become an important character on the show. During the latest episode of TWD, that information became more public, even though most viewers of The Walking Dead already knew what was going on.

While Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) continues to pine for Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), admitting that he really loves her in the new episode, it appears that Siddiq and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) are going to be the ones helping her with the child.

Rosita is already farther along in three episodes than Maggie was in three seasons 😬 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Z1Tuar9ZZd — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 4, 2019

When did Rosita become pregnant?

It was during the latest time jump for The Walking Dead cast that Rosita became pregnant. As a reminder, this particular jump took place following the final episodes for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan).

This seems like a regular occurrence for the show, with babies being a sub-plot of the two latest episodes.

When the Whisperers came to the gates of Hilltop, they brought with them a baby. As walkers were approaching, the baby wouldn’t stop crying, so the mother left the child behind. That baby was rescued and now resides at Hilltop.

The next few episodes are going to be very important for The Walking Dead cast when it comes to Rosita’s baby. Everyone involved in the sub-plot is likely going to attend the fair that is coming up between communities.

Is it a venture that the leaders of Alexandria will end up regretting when Season 9 comes to a close?

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.