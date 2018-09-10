Wait! Did Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs from Southern Charm get engaged or married?

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs like to have Southern Charm fans guessing about their relationship.

When the Southern Charm reunion wrapped, Ashley claimed they were still together while working through rape allegations facing Thomas.

Then, both of them deleted all pictures of one another on their Instagram accounts. To fans, it appeared like they were no longer together.

But then, last night, something strange was shared on Instagram.

A photo surfaced of Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs on the account of an apparent friend, Jason L. Jolly. He posted a photo of himself and another woman with Thomas and Ashley, writing, “Great to be with this couple on their special day! Congrats and best wishes!”

Needless to say, Southern Charm fans are confused. What are the couple celebrating? What’s this special day? Some fans speculated on the post that they are engaged.

Others believe that they could have gone straight to city hall to get married. A few people guessed pregnancy. But there are also fans who believe the post is just a fake one, meant as a publicity stunt.

After the Southern Charm reunion special aired, Thomas Ravenel revealed that he had no interest in returning to the Bravo show next year.

That doesn’t mean that Ashley Jacobs won’t film, and it’s possible she will return simply because of her drama with Kathryn Dennis.

Right now, we simply don’t know what the couple are celebrating. Perhaps they just worked out their issues and are back together.

But knowing how they are together, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if they got engaged, married, or are expecting their first child together.

Thomas and Ashley have not posted anything themselves about this post at the time of this writing.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to Bravo next year.