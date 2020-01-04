Virgin River on Netflix: When will Season 2 of Alexandra Breckenridge series be available?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Virgin River Season 1 was binge-worthy, and 10 episodes only last so long. Netflix viewers who have watched the first installment are already wondering when Season 2 will be ready to watch.

Back in December, Netflix renewed Virgin River for a second season. While an official date for Season 2 has not been released, the buzz is that June 2020 is when viewers can expect it to hit the streaming service. The second installment of Virgin River will be 10 episodes like Season 1 and should wrap up some of the cliffhangers left.

The Netflix original series is based on books of the same name published by Robyn Carr. There are 20 books in the series, and they got rave reviews on the publishing charts. Virgin River debuted on the streaming service at the beginning of December, and since then, viewers have been eager to find out more about where the story goes.

Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) arrived in Virgin River looking for a new start. Throughout the season, viewers got a chance to see what happened with the young woman and the circumstances leading up to her move, including the loss of a child at birth.

Jack (Martin Henderson) is the first real friendly face she sees after arriving in town. Mel has been through a lot and so has he. Their connection is more than anyone can understand, which is where the story goes. All of the other characters have been woven through them perfectly, providing enough story to keep Virgin River viewers interested and wanting more.

What Season 2 of Virgin River holds remains to be seen as there is no trailer available yet. At this point, 10 episodes have been ordered and it will debut sometime close to mid-year 2020. June appears to be the assumption for when the second season will drop.

Virgin River Season 2 will return to Netflix in 2020.