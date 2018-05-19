Victoria Rickman murdered her boyfriend Will Carter Jr. and claimed he’d raped her

Victoria Rickman claimed she shot her ex-boyfriend dead in self defence, but the truth was far darker – 48 Hours on ID spotlights this case.

Sept. 13, 2013, and Victoria Rickman made a 911 call to tell police that she’d shot her ex-boyfriend, Will Carter Jr., after he’d raped her.

By chance the detective who arrived at the scene also had a film crew with her, taking footage for the true crime show Inside Homicide.

Detective Summer Benton was immediately suspicious of the scene, as there appeared to be no sign of a struggle. She went on his hunch and just six hours after the call Rickman was arrested and charged with murdering her boyfriend.

The prosecutor claimed that Rickman was volatile and had made up the rape story to cover up her shooting Carter. They suggested that her motive was Carter’s failure to drop some previous battery charges that were pending against her.

In 2017 a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and she was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

The very presence of the TV show later caused problems for the prosecution.

