Victoria Pedretti on You Season 2: Who is the actress that plays Love Quinn?

Victoria Pedretti plays Love Quinn on You Season 2, which premiered on Netflix this week.

The 10 episodes of You Season 2 follow the serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who flees New York to start a new life in Los Angeles after murdering Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Goldberg meets and starts a new relationship with a character named Love Quinn — played by Victoria Pedretti.

Victoria Pedretti’s character, Love Quinn, is a widow and aspiring chef in Los Angeles. She has a close relationship with her troubled twin brother, Forty Quinn (James Scully). Viewers learn more about Love as the season’s drama progresses.

Since You Season 2 dropped on Netflix on December 26, fans have been making inquiries about Pedretti.

Here is some information about her.

Who is actress Victoria Pedretti?

Pedretti was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 23, 1995, according to her IMDb page. She grew up in Philadelphia and attended Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.

Pedretti graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh.

If Pedretti looks familiar it could be because you have seen her in her breakout role as Eleanor “Nell” Crain on Netflix’s Mike Flanagan-directed The Haunting of Hill House.

She will also star as Dani Clayton on the next season of the anthology series, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, which has a different story and different characters than The Haunting of Hill House. Pedretti’s character, Dani Clayton, is the governess in charge of “two very unusual children.”

Nellie Crain may be gone, but Victoria Pedretti is returning to the Haunting universe in The Haunting of Bly Manor coming 2020! pic.twitter.com/uWoB5zdxKx — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) June 28, 2019

The Haunting of Bly Manor, based on Henry James’ 1898 horror novella, The Turn of the Screw, is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2020.

Pedretti has also appeared in a number of movies, including Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She played Lulu (Leslie Van Houten), a member of Charles Manson’s cult, in the movie that starred Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

You can find Pedretti on Instagram, where she has more than 227,000 followers.

You Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.