Victoria Fuller blocks Reality Steve after Bachelor stories: Is she deleting comments on Instagram? [Spoilers]

Victoria Fuller was one of the final three on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, a season that will air on ABC in January 2020. Victoria is one of the women that Reality Steve, a blogger known for spoiling The Bachelor, has said negative things about.

And now, he’s facing the consequences, as she has blocked him from Instagram. He shared a screenshot of the blocking, joking that he would now have no other way of knowing what she’s posting on the social network.

Victoria blocked me on IG! Oh no! I have no other possible way known to mankind to look at her public account! Man, what am I gonna do? pic.twitter.com/vxiwNkMWo2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 25, 2019

Of course, everything he knows about her he knows because people talk. He has reported that several people have come forward with stories about her. On Twitter, he also reveals that she knows it’s bad because he caught her deleting comments from her Instagram post before he was blocked.

He warned that her reputation would not get better once the season airs. We cannot confirm that she was deleting comments, but she has since shut off comments on the posts she’s made after returning home from filming, including on her Instagram Stories.

Clearly. As evidenced by the one IG post she’s made since filming ended, she deleted all the comments on that post. And it’s certainly not going to get better once the show starts airing. https://t.co/E4nsT36dUd — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 25, 2019

Reality Steve has reported that Victoria was labeled a homewrecker by people close to her in her hometown. He has also revealed that Victoria wasn’t the nicest woman to film with, as she fought with some of the other women on set.

It sounds like Victoria has learned about some of the stories circulating about her in the media and has made the decision to block Reality Steve from seeing her posts.

As for Steve, he’s defending his decision to share his stories about her. As he posted on Twitter, he’s reporting the fact and he’s standing by everything he has shared.

Pissed? Ha ha no. Quite the opposite. I’m reporting the facts, I stand by my reporting, and watching the other side scramble is really interesting to watch. https://t.co/wyxE5vj0h3 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 25, 2019

If things are as bad as Reality Steve says, she will probably get more airtime and will get a segment in the hot seat on the Women Tell All special near the end of the season. Plus, her chances of becoming The Bachelorette will probably be slim to none.

The Bachelor airs Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.