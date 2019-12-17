Victoria F’s Bachelor bio changed after Peter Weber’s women were announced

Victoria Fuller is one of the 30 women announced yesterday as being a participant of The Bachelor Season 24. Along with the announcement, ABC revealed short bios of the women, sharing their ages, occupations, and descriptions.

Within hours of posting the bios, ABC had altered Victoria’s bio. It was Reality Steve who caught the change, revealing that the original bio had used the language, “she calls her new look her revenge body and she even spiced things up by purchasing a pair of revenge boobs, which she LOVES!”

I’m gonna go out on a limb and say Victoria F was not thrilled with what her original bio said today when it was first posted. Now it’s changed. Think she may have said something? Yeah, they have your back Victoria. Keep believing that. pic.twitter.com/sDTSJxK2lA — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 17, 2019

Reality Steve shared screenshots of the two bios and the sentence about her getting revenge breasts has been removed. Instead, the focus is on how she bounced back after a breakup by hitting the gym.

Steve reveals that he guesses that Victoria read her bio, reached out to ABC, and had them change the wording. He also hinted that ABC producers do not have her back, even though she may be under the impression that they do.

Without providing too many spoilers, Victoria has already gotten a bad reputation based on her appearance on the show. Her past plays a big part in the rumors and she even took to Instagram to address the accusations after she returned home.

Her ABC bio doesn’t address these rumors or the allegations she’s facing. Instead, the bio reveals that she’s a part-time yoga studio employee, works in medical sales and that she wants a man who can love her through the good, the bad and the ugly.

Peter Weber is ready to find love and his season of The Bachelor begins in just a few weeks.

And there will be plenty of drama. As Peter himself confirmed after returning home, it is the “most insane journey ever.”

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.