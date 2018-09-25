Vicki Gunvalson says that Gina gave up on her marriage, but is that fair?

Vicki Gunvalson has been vocal about her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Gina Kirschenheiter’s decision to divorce her husband Matt. In return, many RHOC viewers have shared their opinion of Vicki and it looks like she doesn’t have their support at all in this crusade to bash Gina.

Gina’s husband never signed on to film the show and viewers haven’t met him. They have no idea what really happened in Gina’s marriage, as she’s only revealing that they have grown apart.

On The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Gina told her mother on a phone call that they had agreed to separate as they were no longer living the same lives.

But Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t believe that people can just grow apart. She feels that they should work on their marriage.

On the show, Vicki revealed that Gina gave up on her marriage to Matt, putting the blame on them both for not making it work in the long run.

During Monday’s episode, Vicki made the comment that someone was having an affair in the marriage. Otherwise, she couldn’t understand how Gina and Matt were choosing to separate.

RHOC viewers thought Vicki should be the last person to judge, given she’s gone through two divorces and is hoping for a third marriage.

I'm dead on the floor hearing Vicki say Gina doesn't have a moral compass She allowed her children to be abused by men

She participated in a cancer scam

She dates a dirty ex cop with a history of violence

She cheated on Donn and left him for Crooks

The list goes on and on #RHOC — Reality TV Bliss (@RealityTVBliss) September 25, 2018

Plus, Vicki took things even further by saying that Gina didn’t have a moral compass because she didn’t believe in God. Again, fans were outraged by the way Vicki was judging the new housewife.

#RHOC Vile Vicki and her moral compass…she’s completely lacking one, but tells Gina she doesn’t have one because she don’t believe in god… does this hack a woman ever look in the mirror… cancer scam 🤔…moral compass, WTF…where was her compass during all that — Mouthy69 (@mammajane2) September 18, 2018

It does seem odd that Vicki Gunvalson would be so vocal about Gina’s life decisions. For years, Gunvalson was criticized for not seeing things clearly as Brooks Ayers lied to everyone about his cancer diagnosis.

Needless to say, it doesn’t sound like Vicki Gunvalson is getting any support in how she’s handling Gina’s presence on the show. Instead, RHOC viewers are giving her grief for sharing her opinion of her castmate and are calling her out for her own mistakes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.