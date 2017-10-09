Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge finally have it out on RHOC…and it doesn’t go well

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge finally have it out on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County to see if there’s any possibility of mending their friendship — or if it’s broken forever.

As the pair head to their rendezvous, it looks like both are expecting apologies from the other, as could well be expected. Tamra says she thinks it’s taking place because Vicki has “finally seen what she’s done” and “wants to apologize and make things better”.

Meanwhile, Vicki also appears to be thinking along the same lines, saying: “I’m expecting for Tamra to give me a hug and say ‘I’m done fighting with you’. Let’s put the hatchet down, let’s be kind to each other.”

But when the pair actually meet, Vicki is looking nervous, fidgeting with the ring on her finger and looking around anxiously — and the cozy kiss-and-make up doesn’t start they way they had both hoped, with an icy atmosphere from the off.

It’s like two gunslingers eyeing each up over the table before one makes the first move. When Tamra asks Vicki “what’s up”, she replies: “I just want to get to a place where we can be kind and stop this madness. We’ve got way too much history…”

Tamra then interrupts, saying: “But I am kind to you. I’m being very kind to you.” Vicki thinks differently, telling her: “In your mind…in your mind you are.”

The pair haven’t seen eye-to-eye ever since Vicki spread rumors about Tamra’s husband Eddie being gay.

Will the pair’s reconciliation go to plan? We told last month how the pair end up in an explosive fight later this season during the group trip to Iceland so, er, we think not…

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c