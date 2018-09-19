Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge: Is he really just dating the RHOC star for money?

Vicki Gunvalson claims she has found love with Steve Lodge after a horrible relationship with Brooks Ayers. While all of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars didn’t like Brooks and all thought he was lying about having cancer, Vicki couldn’t see it for herself.

At the time that Gunvalson started dating Steve, most of the wives agreed that he was a great fit for Vicki. As Tamra herself said at the reunion special for The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson had gone from a crook to a cop.

But during Monday’s episode of the show, Judge dropped a bomb. Suddenly, she wasn’t as supportive of the relationship. She claimed that Steve was only with Gunvalson for the money.

Tamra was feeding into Kelly Dodd’s dislike for Steve Lodge. It was clear that the two women were not huge fans of Steve. But as the episode was airing, Judge decided to reveal that she had changed her mind once again, as she was now convinced that Vicki loves Steve.

I take it back @vgunvalson loves Steve — Tamra Judge (@TamraBarney) September 18, 2018

It seems odd that Tamra would flip on Vicki Gunvalson, especially since they were friends when filming the show. She’s clearly a fan of Vicki now, but it seems to change depending on how her co-stars view him. As soon as Kelly had an issue with Steve, Tamra seemed to have an issue with him t00.

The issue of Steve using Vicki for her money hasn’t surfaced on the show until Monday’s episode. Andy Cohen will most likely bring this up during the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, so Tamra can answer to her claims.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.