Veronica Mars Season 4 is now streaming on Hulu!

In an unexpected turn, Hulu moved up the release date for Veronica Mars Season 4 a week earlier than scheduled. All eight episodes of the fourth season of the fan-favorite show, starring Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars, dropped Friday (July 19) on the streaming platform.

The series was originally scheduled for release on Friday, July 26.

Fans can now go to Hulu to look up and stream the newest episodes of Veronica Mars Season 4.

Kristin Bell made the surprising announcement herself today at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel for the show which took place in Ballroom 20 (see Instagram video below).

Bell described the early release of the series as a birthday gift: She turned 39 on Thursday, July 18.

On the panel with Bell were co-stars Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Jason Dohring, Francis Capra, Percy Daggs III, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, alongside series creator Rob Thomas and E.P. Diane Ruggiero.

The original Veronica Mars followed Bell’s eponymous character, a high school student who doubled as a private investigator to unravel the mystery behind the murder of her best friend Lilly Kane (Amanda Seyfried).

In Veronica Mars Season 4, Bell’s character returns home to Neptune, California, to work as a private investigator with her dad Keith (Enrico Colantoni). She is still in a relationship with Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring).

Things get exciting after she returns home when a series of bombings shatter Neptune’s peace.

Besides Veronica Bell as Veronica Mars, other main cast members returning to the series for Season 4 include Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, David Starzyk, Max Greenfield, Ken Marino, and Daran Norris.

New faces in Season 4 include Patton Oswalt, Dawnn Lewis, J.K. Simmons, Izabela Vidovic, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

The series, created by Rob Thomas, premiered on UPN in September 2004. It ran for three seasons on UPN and The CW before ending in May 2007.

Bell and Thomas launched a fundraising campaign through Kickstarter to fund a film version of the series which was released in 2014. In September 2018, Hulu confirmed an eight-episode Season 4 revival of the series on its streaming platform.