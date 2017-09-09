Veep’s Anna Chlumsky makes debut as Dr. Katie Herman on Halt and Catch Fire

The fourth and final season of AMC’s excellent Halt and Catch Fire features a Veep alum from tonight — Anna Chlumsky!

Anna plays brainy library scientist Dr. Katie Herman in the potboiler, which sees her character accept a job inside Silicon Valley startup Comet.

She will work alongside Gordon Clark (Scoot McNairy) and Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace), with previews suggesting she will reach a “personal crossroad” in her new position.

In our clip below, Chlumsky’s character hired as “Chief Ontologist” after an amusing send-up where she talks about classifying her brother’s death-metal CD collection.

Viewers first fell in love with Chlumsky when she was cast as Vada Sultenfuss, the wizened 11-year-old who tragically loses her best friend in the 1991 film My Girl. She then starred in the sequel, My Girl 2, in 1994.

She later won smallscreen roles in USA’s White Collar, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and NBC’s Hannibal.

The mother-of-two’s role as Amy Brookheimer, the deputy chief of staff to former Vice President and now President Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) for six seasons in Veep, cemented Chlumsky as a TV heavyweight.

Now AMC has nabbed her for Halt and Catch Fire, which follows the rise of personal computers and the birth of the internet.

Watch her as Dr. Katie Herman nailing her job in our clip below:

Make sure to catch Anna on Halt and Catch Fire Saturday, September 9 at 9PM ET/PT on AMC.