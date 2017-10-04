Vee vents to mother Lillian on Teen Mom 2

This week on Teen Mom 2, Vee is finding her life in Delaware difficult as she adjusts to being so far from family and friends.

Vee and her daughter Vivi meet up with Dee’s mom Lillian for a visit and a chat. Vivi is delighted to see her grandma and can’t stop bouncing on the bed in excitement. Lillian tells Vee that she can remember when she was that small and this leads to a conversation about Vee’s forthcoming marriage. She is excited about getting married but a bit scared and worried about the actual day, she wants everything to be perfect.

The mother and daughter also talk about the stresses of moving away from friends and family. Delaware might only be a three or four hour drive from Vee’s hometown, but in reality that is a pretty big distance when you’re busy living your day-to-day life. She says that during her pregnancy it was particularly hard and that she felt so different from everyone else in the area, worrying if she would ever be able to find friends.

However, Jo was Vee were really struggling being so far apart and it seems nothing gets in the way of love!

Teen Mom 2 airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ON MTV.