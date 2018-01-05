Vast untamed Antarctica for paranormal investigation with Josh Gates’ Destination Truth

This week on Josh Gates’ Destination Truth the team are bound for the icy water of Antarctica as they investigate a mysterious whaling station.

They visit a Russian research station on King George’s island where some of the researchers confirm the rumors about paranormal activity on Deception Island, with odd noises and strange shadows being reported over the years.

Luckily for Josh and the team they also offer up some Russian hosptiality in the form of some traditional food and of course some vodka!

There is even a sauna, but it comes at the price of having to dive into an icy pool right after…they are going to need more booze!

However, eventually the team have to get on with their mission and head to Deception Island, said to have been named for the ship sinking rocks lurking beneath the waves near the island. They check out the old British base, including Wordie House and later to Vernadsky Station. The latter is now under Ukrainian control, but was one of the first places the Ozone hole was first detected.

On the way back they examine the recordings they made and make some disturbing discoveries…

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth airs on Fridays at 9:00 PM on Travel Channel.