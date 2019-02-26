Vanessa Vanjie Mateo Instagram: The viral queen is back on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 is back to prove that she deserves a second chance. Vanjie Mateo was sent home during week 1 of Season 10, but when she exited the stage after being eliminated, she kept walking backward, saying “Miss Vanjie” repeatedly.

She quickly became a viral queen for her hilarious exit and her Season 10 co-stars continued to refer to her throughout the season. Even the official RuPaul’s Drag Race Twitter account shared her exit on social media.

Get these cookies!!! Happy Birthday to the iconic @VanessaVanjie!!! Send this Queen some love!!! ❌⭕️❌⭕️ Miss Vanjie….Miss Vanjie….Miss…..Vaaaanjieeeee pic.twitter.com/7vjexiVMyG — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 3, 2018

Even though Vanessa Vanjie Mateo only starred on a single episode, she clearly made an impact. Her exit went viral and RuPaul decided to invite her back for Season 11.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo hails from Los Angeles, California and she’s 26 years old as she returns to compete on the show. Her Instagram account is personal and Vanjie isn’t afraid to hold back. You’ll find everything from videos to photos from the bedroom. It’s much more personal than an Instagram with only professional photos from photo shoots.

Since her time on Season 10, it appears that Vanessa Vanjie Mateo’s success has skyrocketed. Her Instagram account shows more professional photos, more fun videos, and she has an impressive following that is very close to 450,000 fans. That’s amazing considering she’s only posted 289 photos at the time of this writing.

Plus, she’s become an icon in the RuPaul’s Drag Race world. She recently posed for a photo with RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars runner-up Naomi Smalls.

Considering she was the first one to be eliminated during Season 10, it’s impressive that she’s built such a following on social media. Her fans are just hoping that she’ll be able to get past the first round of eliminations so she can prove that she’s more than just a single episode queen.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.