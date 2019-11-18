Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder lands new digital series: When does Basically Stassi premiere?

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has landed a new digital series. No, she is not leaving the flagship Bravo show.

Stassi has a new online spin-off series. Basically Stassi was announced over the weekend at the first-ever BravoCon. The TV personalities of Bravo descended upon New York City for an over-the-top fan convention.

Think Comic-Con but for Bravo infamous reality TV stars.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules are fanatics for Stassi’s OOTD or outfit of the day. Now in each episode of Basically Stassi, viewers will get to watch the fashionista choose her OOTD.

The show will feature Stassi and her fiancé, Beau Clark, entertaining guests in her apartment. There will be plenty of wine and conversation flowing on each episode.

Bravo also promises all the topics Stassi loves to talk about will be up for grabs in the show, especially “creative ranch dressing pairings” and “all things murder.”

The network is also teasing a Stassi’s Court segment but is not revealing details about it. A press release for the digital series has said the segment cannot be understood unless it is watched.

Those dying to check out Basically Stassi can do so now. The first four episodes of the digital series have already launched.

There is no shortage of Stassi’s Vanderpump Rules costars on the new series either.

In one-episode, Stassi settles a fight between Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. She plays games with Lala Kent in another episode. Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright also stop by to chat with Stassi and Beau.

Stassi Schroeder is bringing her fashion talents, her life principals and her “basic” tone to the series. She is the queen of all things basic. As fans are aware, she wrote the book Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook. It was a best-seller and embodies the true Stassi.

Basically Stassi is now streaming on Bravo.com and the Bravo YouTube channel.