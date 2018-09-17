Vanderpump Rules Season 7: When will the new season return to Bravo?

Vanderpump Rules is one of the most successful spin-off shows in Bravo’s history. The show was created because Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants were often featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When Bravo producers learned of the drama among the employees, they decided to create the new show. In April of 2018, Bravo announced it was renewing the show for its seventh season.

Production appeared to begin immediately after the reunion special wrapped up. On Instagram, Jax Taylor teased that production had already begun as he proposed to Brittany Cartwright after a year of cheating, lying, and breaking up. He shared photos from the proposal, revealing it had indeed been filmed.

Vanderpump Rules season 6 ended on May 21, 2018, so the gang is busy filming the new season. Given past premiere dates, viewers can expect a premiere date for season 7 to fall around November or December. Seasons 2 through 5 premiered in November while season 6 began a little later, not premiering until December 4.

The Vanderpump Rules cast members often stay silent about production details, including who is returning. But based on Instagram posts and given how successful the show is, people can expect to see Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, James Kennedy, and possibly even Lala Kent.

Since the previous season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Randall Emmett. He won’t be filming Vanderpump Rules with her, but one can imagine she will continue to film the show as a confident woman.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return later this year on Bravo, possibly with a November or December premiere date.