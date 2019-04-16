Vanderpump Rules salary: How much does the cast of Vanderpump Rules make?

Vanderpump Rules has been a huge hit since it’s debut in 2013 with Season 7 currently airing on the Bravo network.

The length of time that Vanderpump Rules has been on the air has sparked some questions about what the stars are paid.

Many of them have side endorsement deals and influencer payments and on top of the social media aspect, some of the stars of the hit Bravo series make money for appearances at clubs and events.

How much do the Vanderpump Rules’ stars make per episode?

It looks like the majority of the Vanderpump Rules’ cast makes roughly $15,000 per episode. Generally, the season runs approximately 20 episodes. That brings the grand total per season to $300,000.

Of course, that isn’t set in stone for every star, but it is likely very close to what the seasoned cast members make.

Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Stassi Schroeder all make around $15,000 per episode according to Riot Housewives. Obviously, Lisa Vanderpump receives a significantly higher salary as she is the boss and it is her spin-off.

Jax Taylor is said to be the highest paid Vanderpump Rules’ star with a paycheck of $25,000 per episode. He brings the drama, and his serial dating record has definitely had an impact on the ratings. Taylor will walk down the aisle later this year with Brittany Cartwright.

Scheana Marie is said to be making around $10,000 an episode. She is on significantly less than the other girls, though the $5,000 difference is still baffling.

It is unclear if anyone else is in this bracket with Scheana but it is likely that Brittany Cartwright and Billie Lee may also draw a similar paycheck.

Does the Vanderpump Rules’ cast really work at SUR?

All of the cast members on Vanderpump Rules depicted as working at SUR are on the payroll there. While they may only be scheduled when the cameras are around, being employed part-time isn’t against the rules.

James Kennedy has been banned from working at SUR as a DJ. He was still filming the show, but he is no longer Lisa Vanderpump’s employee. Kennedy makes money from doing appearances at clubs and working the DJ booth at some exclusive parties as well.

While the amount of money the Vanderpump Rules’ stars make varies, it is crystal clear that they bring the drama!

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.