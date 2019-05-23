Vanderpump Rules loses Adam Spott following Scheana Marie drama

Vanderpump Rules has one less SURver according to some recent reports. The reunion wrapped up this past Monday and following that, it looks like some cast changes will be made before they begin filming again.

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott were considered a hot item when their shacking up was featured on the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules. While neither would admit to a relationship, it was clear some feelings were involved. Scheana referred to him as her “best friend,” but also confirmed on several occasions they were sleeping together.

On the season finale of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana and Adam were caught in a lovers quarrel when he found out she slept with someone else. They were fighting at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement party. Scheana asked him if he loved her and his response was simply “no.”

Now, it looks like Adam Spott may have caught feelings. According to Radar Online, he quit his job as a bartender at SUR and no longer wants to be a part of Vanderpump Rules. While the reasoning behind his exit has not been made clear, speculation is that his involvement with Scheana was too public.

During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Scheana talked about her sex life with Adam Spott. In fact, she also did so during her confessionals. Now that he is out of the picture, it is unclear what storyline Scheana will have next season.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return later this year to Bravo.