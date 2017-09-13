Van tries to win Jenn back on Black Ink Crew: Chicago

Van tries to win Jenn back on this week’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago — by “any means necessary”.

He agrees to try and win her heart back after their split when he has a heart-to-heart with his daughter Briana.

Van is trying to pursuade Bri to do some daily exercise after she flunked her physical education class at school.

And she says she’ll agree to put herself through his gruelling regime once a week as long as he tries every day to win Jenn back — starting with giving her flowers.

Briana also suggests he try and carry out some sort of “promposal”, by doing something BIG which will give her no choice but to fall back into his arms.

But what will he come up with?

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Wednesdays at 8/9c on VH1.