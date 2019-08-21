Van Helsing Season 4 release date: When does show premiere in fall 2019?

Van Helsing is returning to Syfy for Season 4. Syfy’s dark fantasy horror series, which premiered on the network in September 2016, was renewed for a 13-episode fourth season in December 2018. The network has since confirmed that Season 4 will premiere this fall.

Although the departure of showrunner Neil LaBute is causing concern for some fans, there is no need to worry because Labute is leaving things in the capable hands of Jonathan Lloyd Walker who has been with the show from the start.

Ahead of the return of the show for Season 4, here is what you need to know.

Van Helsing Season 4 release date

Van Helsing Season 4 will premiere on Syfy on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10/9c.

Trailer

The producers released a trailer for Van Helsing Season 4 at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019.

Cast

Besides members of the show’s regular cast, including Kelly Overton as Vanessa Van Helsing, Jonathan Scarfe as Axel, and Rukiya Bernard as Sarah Carol (Doc), new faces expected to join the cast of the series in Season 4 include Tricia Helfer (Number Six in Battlestar Galactica) as Dracula.

Other new faces are Nicole Munoz (Defiance), Richard Harmon (The 100), Keeya King (Jigsaw), and WWE’s Big Show.

Wow! #aboutlastnight Thanks @leoawards for the Best Supporting Actress in a Series Award for Doc in #VANHELSING. Last night I forgot to thank my mother, father, Guka and many others who help me balance work/life – this is for you who’ve believed in me. #thankyou #leoawards pic.twitter.com/K2OuAFvut2 — Rukiya Bernard (@RukiyaBernard) June 2, 2019

Trezzo Mahoro as Mohammad and David Cubbit and John also won’t return after they died in Season 3.

What is the show about?

Vanessa Van Helsing awakens from a coma and finds herself in a post-apocalyptic near-future world where vampires have taken control.

The descendant of the legendary vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing finds that her special blood composition is able to turn vampires back into humans.

She teams up with her sister Scarlett and leads a group of rebels to save humanity from the vampires threatening to entirely wipe out humanity.

Plot

Season 4 is expected to pick up where Season 3 left on its cliffhanger.

In Season 3, Vanessa, Scarlett (Missy Peregrym), and Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) set out to find the Four Elders and kill the Dark One. In the final episode of the last season, Sam (Christopher Heyerdahl) kills Mohamad (Trezzo Mahoro) and becomes the Fourth Elder.

Lily Van Helsing also returns, so Season 4 will likely focus on Lily’s plan to defeat the vampires.

“The series will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world,” an official synopsis reads. “New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight.”

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Van Helsing Season 4 premieres on Syfy on Friday, September 27, at 10/9c.