Vampire cult killer Rod Ferrell’s crowbar slaying of couple retold in new documentary

A new documentary titled Devil in Disguise tonight retells the horrific double slaying of a couple by ‘vampire’ killer Rod Ferrell.

In his teens Ferrell was part of a cult known as the ‘Vampire Clan’ in Murray, Kentucky, and would tell people how he was a 500-year-old vampire called Vesago.

He gave himself the identity after reportedly becoming obsessed with role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade.

In November 1996 at the age of 16 he and accomplice Howard Scott Anderson walked into the home of Richard Wendorf and Naomi Ruth Queen and Ferrell bludgeoned them to death with a crowbar.

The couple were found dead by their daughter Jennifer Wendorf. Ferrell said he carried out the killings to help their other daughter Heather Wendorf run away from home.

A group including Ferrell and Anderson then went on the run before being found in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and extradited to Florida.

Ferrell initially got the death penalty for the two murders but this was later reduced to life imprisonment without parole. Anderson was also sentenced to life for his role in the crimes.

