Urban Float on Shark Tank: Can Joe Beaudry and Scott Swerland convince the sharks to invest in float therapy?

17th March 2019 4:41 PM ET

Seattle-based Urban Float will be presenting on the next episode of Shark Tank in hopes of getting one of the sharks to invest in their business.

Joe Beaudry and Scott Swerland are the entrepreneurs behind the Urban Float concept and will be demonstrating their float pod with Kevin O’Leary as the guinea pig.

What is float therapy?

If you’re not familiar with floating, it’s a practice that has been around for more than 40 years but in recent years, has been gaining popularity.

Those choosing to float with Urban Float will experience weightlessness while submerged in purified water and 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt, creating buoyancy and an atmosphere that can reduce stress and anxiety and also help relieve common aches and pains.

Floating takes place in an isolation tank, also known as a sensory deprivation tank which is both light and soundproof. The salt water inside is kept at skin temperature, which may feel cool at first but those floating will soon get used to the temperature and before long, it’s said that they won’t even feel where their body ends and the salt water begins.

Where can you visit Urban Float?

The men behind Urban Float claim that with each float, it’s possible to experience even more of the benefits of a 60-minute soak in the Epsom salt and purified water tubs. This isn’t something you can do in your own home though and requires a visit to an Urban Float location.

Right now, there are multiple locations in the Seattle-area plus locations in Houston, Texas, Westerville, Ohio, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Even if the sharks decide to pass on Urban Float (and we don’t know what they’ll do yet!) Beaudry and Swerland are excited for the opportunity to talk about their business on Shark Tank because of the huge amount of exposure it will bring to their business and float therapy in general.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.