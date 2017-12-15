UFO sightings in Kazakhstan on Josh Gates’ Destination Truth

This week on Josh Gates’ Destination Truth, the team head to Kazakhstan to investigate UFO sightings and to Sweden to search for a lake monster.

The border region between Kazakhstan and Russia has been a UFO hotspot for years and the nearby area of Arkaim is known as Russia’s Twilight Zone. The surrounding areas in both countries have shown up evidence of ancient settlements and some people attribute these to the strange activity that is reported in skies above.

Lake monsters legends appear all over the world and Sweden is no exception, with stories of the Storsjöodjuret or The Great-Lake Monster that is supposed to have been created by two trolls mixing potions. The legend is so popular that for a time there was a law protecting the offspring and nest of the cryptid!

