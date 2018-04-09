Tyra Banks on The View: Star’s new book ‘Perfect Is Boring’ is full of life lessons

Tyra Banks features on The View today — to tie in with the release of her new book Perfect Is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty, and Being a Boss.

Tyra’s book features the star and her mom Carolyn talking about what they learned as she went an insecure young girl into the superstar and entrepreneur she is today — never afraid to stand up for herself and take new challenges.

The book covers everything from the conversations they’ve had about sex to things like discrimination in the fashion industry to suffering fat-shaming in the media. It also covers some of her biggest mistakes and low, and uncomfortable moments — including this famous one:

Tyra credits her mom’s advice with getting to where she is today, and the book is billed as a “must-read for anyone who needs a kick in the booty, a pat on the back, or a good reason to laugh-out-loud”.

Tyra has had a hugely successful career spanning three decades which has seen her make it big in everything from modelling and film and television, to writing and business.

Perfect Is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty, and Being a Boss is currently available for $18.88 on Amazon and is also available to purchase in book stores.