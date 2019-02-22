Tyler Henry tour dates: What is the schedule for the live show?

The newest season of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry premiered last night on the E! Network, and during the premiere Tyler announced that he was hitting the road with a tour that allows him to reach a larger audience with his readings.

On Twitter, Henry revealed that it had been an adjustment to read to larger audiences, but he was excited to tour this year to help out others:

Adjusting to reading huge audiences has been a lot, but I’m excited to continue my 23 city tour into 2019. Hopefully I’ll see you there! 😉 #HollywoodMedium — Tyler Henry (@tyhenrymedium) February 22, 2019

So, how can you see Tyler Henry live and possibly get a reading?

On Tyler’s website, he reveals that his live show is called Life Lessons I’ve Learned From The Departed. The live show includes a multi-media video presentation, live readings with audience members, and an interactive segment where the audience members can ask questions.

His website also reveals that audience members have to be 21 years old to attend, possibly due to the topics discussed through live readings.

The first show in 2019 is in Brooks, California on March 8. The show on March 9 in the same location is already sold out, so fans are acting fast to get tickets. Henry continues his tour throughout California in Santa Rosa, San Jose, and Modesto. He will also be in Nevada, Arizona, Ohio, New York, Maryland, and Michigan, before the tour wraps up again in California.

There are no shows scheduled in February, September, November, December, or January 2020 thus far.

All the specific dates, times, ticket packages, and cities can be found via his website, where you can also buy tickets.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Thursdays at 8/7c on the E! Network.