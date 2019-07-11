Tyler and Angela from Big Brother 20: Are they still together?

Tyler and Angela had a showmance during Big Brother 20 that fans still talk about. It’s possible that it was one of the reasons that Tyler lost during the season finale, but it led to a relationship outside of the house.

Tyler Crispen popped up during Episode 7 of Big Brother 21, where he was shown hosting the Week 2 Veto Competition. It was a fun segment for CBS viewers, as well as the BB21 cast. Analyse Talevera even noted that she felt he was “hot.”

Are Tyler and Angela from Big Brother 20 still together?

When the summer 2018 season came to an end, it didn’t take Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans long to move in together. It seemed to be proof that showmances within the Big Brother house can survive even after the game.

Tyler and Angela are definitely still together and routinely surface at media events. They were recently on set for the premiere of Million Dollar Mile for CBS and still have strong ties to the network.

There were even a lot of rumors floating around that the couple could return for this season through a duo twist. That didn’t end up happening, but it certainly showed how a lot of fans of the show still have an affinity for Tyler.

Recap: Tyler and Angela on Big Brother 20

During the summer 2018 season, Tyler and Angela were part of a very strong alliance. It helped them make it really close to winning the show. Angela ended up finishing in fourth place, while Tyler won the second-place prize of $50,000. Kaycee Clark was the houseguest who won Big Brother 20.

The relationship between Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans is still going strong, leading to some rumors about the couple possibly using Big Brother 21 as a backdrop to get engaged. Maybe a Big Brother wedding could even be in the future for the couple?

As for the current season of the show, it continues with new episodes — and we’re also getting spoilers from the live feeds.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights.