Twisted Sisters with Khloé Kardashian release date and episode guide

If there is anyone who understands the premise of Twisted Sisters for Investigation Discovery, it will be the willowy fun sister of the Kardashian clan, Khloé Kardashian.

ID is all over the true crime genre and now they have hooked their wagon to a cool new show with uber-reality producers 44 Blue to roll out the tales of sistahs gone wrong.

Here are all the details you need to know and watch for our coming interview with Khlomoney genius Khloé Kardashian soon.

When is the premiere?

This six-part series will premiere on ID this Labor Day, Monday, September 3 AT 10/9C. Following this special world premiere, the series will air every Monday at 10/9C.

What’s it about?

Not every family has happy tales. Sisterhood “gets sinister” as we are shown the most shocking crimes ever committed by the unlikeliest of pairs…of sisters.

At times there is collusion and collaboration between sisters, other times the duo can turn against one another with lethal outcomes.

Each hour-long episode is a detailed chronicle of how it went down: The series “investigates the how and why this pair, bonded by blood, has descended into darkness.”

The B-roll interviews of immediate family members and close friends give insight and allow us to get inside the twisted minds of these siblings gone wrong and learn what triggered their path towards a life of crime.

Investigators and law enforcement from the actual cases and ID’s vast network will anchor each story as they recount firsthand their unraveling of the case and speculate as to the “whys” and “what for’s” of every crime.

The Official Quotes

“These stories of sisterhood gone awry will surprise even the most devout ‘ID addict.’ When choosing the stories, we couldn’t believe how many untold tales there were to tell. As a true-crime fan myself, I am excited to share with viewers a new twist on the term ‘sibling rivalry’,” says Khloé Kardashian, executive producer of the series in a press statement.

“Khloé ‘killed’ it in her first true-crime series for ID,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery in the same release.

Who’s behind the scenes

Executive producer Khloé Kardashian and her production arm Khlomoney Productions (Khlomoney Inc.) are working with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch and David Hale at 44 Blue to bring this to Investigation Discovery. Tammy Wood will serve as showrunner.

Episode breakdowns:

The Naked Truth

Premieres Monday, September 3 at 10/9C

Oregon is the setting for a violent murder as religion and mayhem collide in a prayer group! ID says: “When the crime is tied to a second homicide across the state, police uncover the bizarre truth that tears apart not one, but two families.”

Bye Bye Baby

Premieres Monday, September 10 at 10/9C

jealousy is the motive as two pregnant sisters are embroiled in a murder plot. A confession leads to authorities in a mad scramble to get to the truth. ID says: “Ultimately, they uncover the haunting family secrets that led to this unspeakable crime in an unsuspecting Midwestern town.”

My Sister’s Keeper

Premieres Monday, September 17 at 10/9C

Teenage drama and…murder? When 16-year old Stephanie Santerre turns up as missing, an informant delivers a “chilling tip.” ID says: “Investigators must untangle a web of secrets and lies to uncover the truth in this twisted story of teenage drama taken too far.”

Daddy’s Girls

Premieres Monday, September 24 at 10/9C

New York is the location for this suburban murder. A crime scene so shocking the police are left with more questions than answers. ID says: “An insider tip brings this whodunit to a shocking conclusion that stuns the police.”

The Letter

Premieres Monday, October 1 at 10/9C

A couple of brutal Southern belles: Meet Patricia and Sheila who could never please their “meddlesome mum.” Thei marriages proved problematic and then a pesky murder in the family…ID says: “And, only when the police finally receive a mysterious letter is the truth finally revealed.”

Breaking Point

Premieres Monday, October 8 at 10/9C

Yeehaw, the murders are even bigger and bolder in Texas. Take one family feud dressed with siblings from each side, add secrets, lies and a culmination of all the bad blood for a terrifying tale. ID says: “Secrets emerge and put everyone’s lives at risk.”