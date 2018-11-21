The line between Thanksgiving and Christmas appears to be blurring even more these days, but at least the holiday makes for (some) good TV.

From seasonal favorites featuring Charlie Brown and friends to parades featuring larger-than-life balloons, here’s scoop on what to watch in our Thanksgiving 2018 TV guide!

Wednesday, November 21

Pop Goes the Game Night

8:00 p.m. – NBC

Jane Lynch stars as host of this special edition of Hollywood Game Night featuring celebrity guests Carla Hall, Adam Rodriguez, Shiri Appleby, Colton Dunn, Diane Guerrero and Jason Ritter. Party games to be played include Block This Way, Four Letter Words, Popped Quiz, Back to Back and 7 Seconds of Fame.

I Heart Radio Music Festival Las Vegas: Night One

8:00 p.m. – The CW

Part one of a rebroadcast the Las Vegas Music Festival starring Ryan Seacrest and features performances by Kelly Clarkson, Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, and more.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

8:00 p.m. – ABC

Good grief! How is Charlie Brown supposed to create a festive Thanksgiving dinner for his friends when all he knows how to do is make toast? It’s a kitchen chaos when Peppermint Patty invites herself over for the holiday meal. The classic 1973 tale is followed by This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers which reimagines the Mayflower voyage in Peanuts form.

Saturday Night Live’s Thanksgiving Special

9:00 p.m. – NBC

A retrospective “best of” special featuring favorite Thanksgiving-themed sketches from Saturday Night Live’s 40+ year library.

Thursday, November 22

92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

9:00 a.m. – NBC

The 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 16 giant balloon characters and 43 smaller but no less impressive novelty balloons, 26 different floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers, over 1,000 clowns and a dozen marching bands. Performers include John Legend, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Pentatonix and Diana Ross and of course the parade wraps up with the appearance of Santa.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

9:00 a.m. – CBS

CBS’s competing 58th annual parade special will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight (from Entertainment Tonight) and will actually feature portions of the Macy’s Parade live. Expect performances by the Broadway musicals Dear Evan Hanson and King Kong. Special guests include Erich Bergen, Joe Regalbuto and Sela Ward.

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

12:00 p.m. – NBC

The 17th annual National Dog Show special will once again be hosted by John O’Hurley and dog expert David Frei along with special reports from Mary Carillo, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor

6:00 pm. – Hallmark

Hallmark Channel presents three new Christmas movies which premiere tonight. The first is a re-imagining of Pride and Prejudice that features a new party planner over her head planning a party at Pemberly Manor. This is followed by Christmas at the Palace at 8:00 p.m. and Road to Christmas at 10:00 p.m.

I Heart Radio Music Festival Las Vegas: Night Two

8:00 p.m. – The CW

Part two of a rebroadcast the Las Vegas Music Festival starring and features performances by Panic! At the Disco, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, and more.

Mary Poppins Returns: Behind the Magic

8:00 p.m. – ABC

ABC’s news show, 20/20 takes a break from murder and mayhem and focus on the world’s most favorite nanny goes behind the scenes of Disney’s upcoming Mary Poppins sequel.

Masterchef Junior: Celebrity Showdown

8:00 p.m. – FOX

Chef Gordon Ramsay and Chef Aaron Sanchez have invited celebrities, their children and “fan-favorite alumni” into the kitchen for a showdown of epic proportions. Guests include Terrence Howard, Eric Stonestreet, Lil Rel Howery, Alyson Hannigan, Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith.

Murphy Brown: Thanksgiving and Taking

9:30 p.m. – CBS

CBS’ reboot of Murphy Brown features a Thanksgiving episode on Thanksgiving! Here, the culinary-challenged Murphy Brown invites here TV colleagues and other friends over for a meal that they are sure to not to forget.

I’m Coming Home

10:00 p.m. – ABC

From Executive Producer Whoopi Goldberg, I’m Coming Home follows three celebrities as they revisit their childhood hometowns. The documentary special features actress Kristin Chenoweth, country music star Jake Owen, Shark Tank star Daymond John, Tyler Perry and Tiffany Haddish.

Friday, November 23

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

8:00 p.m. – ABC

The classic 1970 Rankin-Bass Productions special stars Fred Astaire as a mailman delivering the tale of Kris Kringle aka Santa Claus from a young red-headed boy to the jolly old elf that we know today.

Frosty the Snowman

8:00 p.m. – CBS

Competing with ABC, CBS presents another Rankin-Bass Production special, Frosty the Snowman who comes to life when a magician’s hat is placed on his head.

This one is narrated by Jimmy Durante. Hopefully this year he’ll stay out of the greenhouse! The special is followed by the lackluster “sequel,” Frosty Returns which was NOT produced by Rankin-Bass.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

8:00 p.m. – NBC

If you’re not a fan of the new remake now in theaters, relax with the half-hour classic by animator Chuck Jones. The Dr. Seuss story follows the mean, green Grinch who lives high above Whoville and will stop at nothing to rob them of their favorite holiday. The 1966 classic features the voices of Boris Karloff and June Foray.

Troll’s Holiday

8:30 p.m. – NBC

A holiday special based on the Troll’s animated movie, Poppy, the Troll queen, has made it her mission to bring a brand new day of celebration to Bergen Town. Although her suggestions for Ticklepalooza and Balloon Squeal Day doesn’t go over so well with her fellow Trolls. Features the voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel.

Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer

9:00 p.m. – The CW

How did this special, based on the hit holiday song of the same name, even get made? Apparently, it’s a heartwarming tale of young Jake Spakenheimer trying to find his missing grandmother on Christmas Eve and prove that Santa is real.

Saturday, November 24

Robbie the Reindeer Hooves of Fire

8:00 p.m. – CBS

While it’s no Rankin-Bass production, the Robbie specials have their own charm. Here, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) trains for the Reindeer Races in order to become a part of Santa’s sleigh team. The special is followed by Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe where Robbie goes after Blitzen’s (Hugh Grant) plan to create a reindeer theme park.

The Story of Santa Claus

9:00 p.m. – CBS

A simple tale about Santa (voiced by Ed Asner) and his dream of delivering toys to every child on Christmas. Betty White and Tim Curry lend their voices as well.