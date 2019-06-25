TTM clothing on Teen Mom OG: What does the ‘TTM’ mean?

On Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney are often seen sporting their own clothing line, TTM.

During last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci and Taylor did a photoshoot for the new merchandise that the couple had created for the business.

As their website and their logo reveal, TTM stands for “Things That Matter.” The goal was originally to create clothing that wouldn’t fall apart or be cheap but quickly transitioned into a business focusing on important values in life, such as family and love.

The TTM business has been a big part of Maci’s storyline over the past couple of years. Taylor told Maci that one of his biggest dreams was to own a t-shirt business, so when a California business was selling their TTM t-shirt line, Taylor and Maci jumped on the offer.

While Maci used to help Taylor out with the business, she would later tell him that she would be stepping away and letting him run it. However, she appears to be very much involved, including playing model for their photoshoots.

Even though Taylor and Maci are running this business on a full-time schedule and have expanded to include hoodies, zip-ups, accessories, and children’s items, the growth hasn’t been without trouble.

At one point, fans called Maci and Taylor out on not doing quality control on their shirts. Shirts had been sold which had “Los Angeles” misspelled as “Los Angles.” Maci did everything in her power to correct the issue, but fans noticed the mistake.

Fans of Teen Mom OG also pointed out that it was wrong for Maci to only offer women’s sizes in extra small, small and medium. For a while, she didn’t offer large or extra large sizes to suit the entire Teen Mom OG audience. In addition, fans were not pleased to learn that a single t-shirt or tank top would cost them anywhere between $42 to $46.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.