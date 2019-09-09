Tristan Thompson confronts Kanye West over Runaway lyrics used on KUWTK intro during True’s first birthday party

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returned for Season 17 last night. The episode featured the planning for Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party and the planning for True Thompson’s first birthday. Both had Khloe Kardashian frazzled.

Last season, Keeping Up With the Kardashians focused heavily on the dissolution of the relationship between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Much of the drama played out on social media and in the tabloids. Not only was Khloe’s family torn apart, but Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods played a role in it.

Following the relationship turmoil last season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian was trying to make everything perfect for True’s first birthday. She decided to invite Tristan Thompson even though she wasn’t sure how things would turn out. The two met before the party to get the awkward stage over, and Khloe revealed that Tristan attempted to kiss her.

During True’s first birthday party, Tristan Thompson and Kanye West were seen chatting. Kim Kardashian walked over to find out what was going on and Tristan walked away before engaging with Khloe Kardashian’s sister.

Kanye revealed that the basketball player was upset that his song, Runaway, was used last season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when his storyline with Khloe was talked about or was previewed.

Some of the lyrics to Runaway include, “And I always find, yeah I always find somethin’ wrong/ You been puttin’ up wit’ my s**t just way too long/ I’m so gifted at findin’ what I don’t like the most/ So I think it’s time for us to have a toast.”

The music video for Kanye West’s Runaway can be seen below.

It was chosen given the situation Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian found themselves in last season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. This was also the second time he had publicly embarrassed her with cheating. The first time was right before Khloe went into labor with True in April 2018.

Kim Kardashian told Khloe Kardashian about the conversation between Tristan Thompson and Kanye West, and it set her off. She didn’t want any drama at True’s party and now, she is dealing with his response to using Kanye West’s Runaway last season. That was not how Khloe wanted things to go down.

Keeping Up With the Kardashian airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on E!