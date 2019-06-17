Trinkets cast: Who plays Moe?

Kiana Madeira plays Moe in Netflix’s latest teen drama series, Trinkets, which premiered on the streaming platform on Friday. The series follows three high school teenagers, Moe Truax (Kiana Madeira), Elodie Davies (Brianna Hildebrand), and Tabitha Foster (Quintessa Swindell), who attend the same high school in Portland, Oregon.
Elodie just moved with her father Dough (Larry Sullivan) to Portland, Oregon, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, after her mother died in a car accident. During her first day at school, she encounters Moe and Tabitha. The three girls later meet at a Shoplifters Anonymous Group and bond over their shoplifting habits.
After seeing Kiana Madeira’s portrayal of Moe in Trinkets, many fans have been wondering who the actress behind the troubled character is.
Here is everything you need to know about her.
Who is Kiana Madeira?
According to her IMDb page, Madeira was born and raised in Toronto, Ontario. She wanted to be an actor after seeing John Travolta in Grease and signed up with an agent at the age of 10.
Her first major acting role was Julia Wilson in Family Channel’s sitcom Really Me (2011-). She has also appeared in several Disney shows and films, including The Swap (2016) in which she played Sassy Gaines.
She played the role of Diane Grant in Bruno and Boots TV series (2016-2017) and Lindsay in The Night Before Halloween (2016). She appeared as Angel Trujillo in Sacred Lies (2018-) and as Amanda Reyes on Coroner (2019-).
She is also known for her role as Spencer Young in Season 5 of The CW’s The Flash (2014-). She played Evil Hannah in My Babysitter’s a Vampire (2011-2012), She is set to appear as Suzzie in the upcoming She Never Died, a sequel to He Never Died (2015). She will also appear in Fear Street (2020) and Fear Street 2.
You can check out Kiana’s social media presence on Instagram and Twitter.
She took to Instagram in October last year to share her anxiety issues.
View this post on Instagram
We will find clarity through any cage. Today is World Mental Health Day. Instagram notified me of that. I logged on and saw a post from @mynameisghanwa and Ghanwa- you get me every time. Thank you for your bravery and for speaking out on all that you’re learning and acknowledging about yourself. FACT: I constantly delete and reinstall Instagram every single day because it often makes me feel insecure, judged and judgemental and spiritually weighed down. I’m working on myself, my anxiety towards body image and striving to love myself unconditionally. But it’s not always easy. Mental health is SO important. Talking about it matters. We all feel this shit. Message me if you need anyone to talk to. I promise, talking helps. Don’t let the voices in your head drown out the beautiful sound of your breath and beating heart. We are alive and we are perfect. #mentalhealth #liveoutloud
View this post on Instagram
Power Yoga Canada Mississauga- one of my favourite places on Earth. I did a program with this beautiful studio called "40 days to personal revolution" and I can honestly say, it changed my life. We are living in a world where superficiality, emotional suppression and mental clutter is encouraged. This is not a fulfilling way to live. Through meditation, consistent yoga practice, meetings with the most loving vibes, and a healthier diet, I am confident that I have found a home in myself. JUNE 11th- a new program specifically for young men and women. PLEASE embark on this journey with me. Message either myself or @pycmississauga for more info 🙊💛🌸
Madeira’s boyfriend is Lovell Adams-Gray, her former co-star on Coroner. Kiana played Amanda Reyes on Coroner while Lovell played Dr. Dwayne Allen. She often posts photos of herself with Lovell on her Instagram page.
Madeira is also a yoga practitioner.