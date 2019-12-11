Tree on The Masked Singer: Who is Ana Gasteyer?

Ana Gasteyer was revealed as the celebrity behind the Tree mask on last night’s episode of The Masked Singer, titled A Pain in the Mask. Tree was one of six masked contestants who performed. The other masked singers were Fox, Thingamajig, Leopard, Flamingo, and Rottweiler.

After she performed Lady Gaga’s The Edge of Glory, panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest panelist T-Pain made their guesses.

McCarthy was the only one who correctly guessed that Tree was Ana Gasteyer from SNL.

Thicke said he previously thought it was Rachel Ray, but he changed his guess to comedian Amy Sedaris. Scherzinger agreed with Thicke while Ken Jeong guessed Bebe Neuwirth.

Guest panelist T-Pain said he was sure it was Nick Cannon’s ex Mariah Carey because he wanted Nick to panic.

However, McCarthy had a hunch that Tree was a “comedic actress” from Saturday Night Live. She then went on to list possible candidates from SNL, including Cheri Oteri, Molly Shannon, and Ana Gasteyer.

When Nick told her to name only one person, and McCarthy settled for Ana Gasteyer.

When Tree was finally unmasked, it turned out that McCarthy was right. Tree was indeed Ana Gasteyer.

Who is Ana Gasteyer?

Ana Gasteyer is a comedian best known for her work on SNL. She has portrayed many characters on the show, including Bobbi Moughan-Culp, Margaret Jo, and Cinder Calhoun. She has also performed impressions of Celine Dion, Martha Stewart, and Hillary Clinton.

She previously worked with the Los Angeles comedy troupe, The Groundlings.

She plays recurring roles in TV series, The Goldbergs and Schooled. She has appeared on several sitcoms, including ABC’s Suburgatory. Her film credits include the 2004 comedy Mean Girls and Wine Country (2019).

She appeared in many Broadway productions, including The Rocky Horror Show and the musical Wicked. She received a Jefferson Award nomination for playing Elphaba in Wicked. She also appeared in the Broadway production of The Royal Family.

She released her debut musical solo album, I’m Hip in 2014.

She was born in May 1967 in Washington, D.C. She attended the exclusive Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She graduated in 1989 from Northwestern University School of Communication with a bachelor of science in speech, theater, and performance studies.

Her mother was Mariana, an artist, and her father was Phil Gasteyer, the former mayor of Corrales in New Mexico.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.