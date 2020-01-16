Travel Channel’s True Terror with Robert Englund: When does it air in 2020?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Love the macabre? History? Perhaps you grew up with Freddy Krueger? Gather up, as the Travel Channel felt your needs, and has delivered the perfect blend of true horror stories with the master of the underworld — Robert Englund.

Today at the Television Critic’s Association winter press tour, it was announced that Travel Channel’s new series — True Terror with Robert Englund, a six-part series —will come to the network on Wednesday, March 18.

Host Englund is a horror movie icon who will serve as a guide to history’s most horrific and shocking crimes.

America is full of gruesome news of yore — crimes so unimaginable, that before the 24-hour news cycle, they languished as dusty copy in archives and long forgotten.

Englund scours news reports of yesteryear to bring viewers twisted tales ripped straight from the headlines using his patented ominous tones and creepy charisma to guide us through the worst of the worst.

Travel Channel says:

“A trilogy of spine-tingling tales, guided by newspaper accounts and layered with commentary from historians and experts that prove that truth is always stranger than fiction. From flying monsters to creatures in the night, to evil possessions and hauntings, these twisted tales will leave viewers wishing the stories really were only in their dreams.”

Englund was quoted in their press release:

“Revealing the sinister side of our history, I’m thrilled to bring nightmares to life on ‘True Terro. These are tales so terrifyingly twisted, we can only hope they stay on the blood-soaked pages of the newspaper headlines from our past.”

Matthew Butler — the general manager at Travel Channel — said:

“We’re delighted at Travel Channel to have the true icon of horror films, Robert Englund, take a ‘stab’ at leading our viewers through these hair-raising tales. In his signature spooky storytelling style, Robert resurrects the creepy and odd of America’s past, bringing viewers real stories that reveal sometimes our fears aren’t mere figments of our imagination after all.”

What to expect

Up first, is Twisted Relationships, airing on March 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The story begins with a North Carolina storekeeper who is tormented by a prophetic countdown to his doom.

Was it his doing or a power unseen?

Then, a New Orleans teenager finds himself trapped inside a waking nightmare, unable to extricate himself from his fate worse than death.

Finally, an Atlanta police station becomes a battleground for a murderer … and an evil spirit.

Other stories this season include:

“A mechanical marvel that torments its owner; a shadowy serial killer known as ‘The Axeman’ authors a letter that ignites panic; a farmer battles a devilish curse; a greedy undertaker defiles the dead – then faces their wrath; a future president enters a savage beast’s den; a family is stalked by a mythical creature; and many more haunting stories you have to see to believe.”

The creators and talent behind the series is Workaholic Productions, with Luke Ellis, Kurt Knutzen, and Jeff Kuntz as the executive producers. For Travel Channel, Ron Simon is executive producer, Daniel Schwartz is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

True Terror with Robert Englund premieres on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.