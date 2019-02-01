Trading Spaces season 10: When does the new season premiere?

TLC is bringing back Trading Spaces for another season. This week, TLC shared the news in a press release, revealing that the new season will feature everything from teachers’ lounges to twin sisters’ homes and even the homes of ex-spouses.
But when does the new season premiere?
TLC has revealed that the new season will start on Saturday, March 16 at 8/7c on TLC. The show will run for 12 episodes and each episode has been filmed in different spots across the country.
One name is missing from the list of participating designers. This season, viewers will see Brett Tutor, Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec, Hildi Santo Tomas, Joanie Sprague, John Gidding, Kahi Lee, Laurie Smith, Mikel Welch, Sabrina Soto, Ty Pennington, and Vern Yip.
Genevieve Gorder won’t be back on the show, even though she was one of the original designers.
The premise of Trading Spaces is that neighbors or friends each get $2000 to redo the other’s property, hence trading spaces for 48 hours. And while $2000 and 48 hours could result in some great designs and practical solutions, homeowners and viewers don’t always love the results.
In the press released shared by TLC this week, President and General Manager of TLC Howard Lee revealed that this season will also bring some unexpected reveals, hinting that someone may get angry or start crying.
“This season, fans can look forward to seeing accessible design transformations and the unexpected
In the clip that went along with the press release, one contestant appears less than pleased with her makeover, asking if someone is going to sweep before everyone leaves.
Ouch!
Trading Spaces returns Saturday, March 16 at 8/7c on TLC.