Trading Spaces season 10: When does the new season premiere?

Trading Spaces returns for a 10th season in March. Pic credit: TLC

TLC is bringing back Trading Spaces for another season. This week, TLC shared the news in a press release, revealing that the new season will feature everything from teachers’ lounges to twin sisters’ homes and even the homes of ex-spouses.

But when does the new season premiere?

TLC has revealed that the new season will start on Saturday, March 16 at 8/7c on TLC. The show will run for 12 episodes and each episode has been filmed in different spots across the country.

One name is missing from the list of participating designers. This season, viewers will see Brett Tutor, Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec, Hildi Santo Tomas, Joanie Sprague, John Gidding, Kahi Lee, Laurie Smith, Mikel Welch, Sabrina Soto, Ty Pennington, and Vern Yip.

Genevieve Gorder won’t be back on the show, even though she was one of the original designers.

I've been waiting. Yay!! Looking forward to watching. 😀 #TradingSpaces — Dawn (@VanellaJ5) January 28, 2019

The premise of Trading Spaces is that neighbors or friends each get $2000 to redo the other’s property, hence trading spaces for 48 hours. And while $2000 and 48 hours could result in some great designs and practical solutions, homeowners and viewers don’t always love the results.

Watching an episode of #TradingSpaces from 2003 and what the hell were they thinking? Soooo bad. — Andrew (@AndrewShouted) October 13, 2018

lmbo this "stripper pole" #tradingspaces.. the non-Prince inspired room for the lady who just wanted some dang purple is tragic. I felt bad for her once Hilde was her designer. and was there an explanation for the stripper pole Clinton had installed? lmbo 😂 — Kissandra (@pizzadogscool) August 30, 2018

The only reason I will never be on #TradingSpaces is because with my bad luck I will end up with Hildi as my designer. That's a risk I'm not willing to take. — 🇺🇸Claudia🇲🇽 (@oucrimsongirl) June 3, 2018

In the press released shared by TLC this week, President and General Manager of TLC Howard Lee revealed that this season will also bring some unexpected reveals, hinting that someone may get angry or start crying.

“This season, fans can look forward to seeing accessible design transformations and the unexpected reveals that make our show such a blast to watch,” Lee said.

In the clip that went along with the press release, one contestant appears less than pleased with her makeover, asking if someone is going to sweep before everyone leaves.

Ouch!

Trading Spaces returns Saturday, March 16 at 8/7c on TLC.