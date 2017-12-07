Tracy off to a damp start as Flagg has to team with Mauricio on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles there is trouble in the air as Tracy Tutor Maltas’s listing has a damp start and Mauricio Umansky and Josh Flagg are forced to work together.

Tracy has a cool property in Brentwood that she is keen to market and comes up with a sort of carnival theme with her own kids serving up cookies and lemonade and generally putting out a nice family vibe.

However, LA’s weather is not playing ball and a little bit of rain in California can keep people indoors all day. Her first visitors are actually various neighbors from the street and they are more interested in what’s been done to the house than buying it. One is particularly critical and tells her that the house was better before it was altered, you can imagine Tracy is less than impressed.

Meantime, Josh gets a shock whilst he’s checking out a possible listing when Mauricio turns up – seemingly also offered a shot at handling the listing. The house itself is huge and in an area where they just do not come up very often, and with 11 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms and 3/4 acre of land its a hot property.

Flagg explains that it is not uncommon for several agents to be invited to compete to handle a listing but that it is pretty weird to have them both looking around the house at the same time!

We are sure they will work it all out…

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.