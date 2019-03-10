Toybox Labs on Shark Tank: 3-D printer makes creating toys a breeze

We’ve all seen 3-D printers, but did you know you can own one and make toys with it? Toybox Labs is arriving on Shark Tank as they look for investors who know the value of play.

Jenn Chin and Ben Baltes will be showing off their innovative play product, one that they call “the last toy you ever need to buy.”

Toybox is a kid-friendly 3-D printer that can be used to design and create toys for the little inventors in your family. They use spools of non-toxic PLA plastic to turn ideas into actual toys.

As explained on the Toybox Labs website, toys can either be created by the user in The Creator Space or they can be chosen from a catalog of ideas available to those using the Toybox.

Since this is a 3-D printer, it is also possible to use the Toybox to create designs and objects that aren’t toys at all. Designs can take anywhere from five minutes to four hours to print, all dependant on the complexity of the design.

If this sounds incredibly hi-tech and expensive, it turns out that it’s not. the Toybox is created with kids in mind so it is easy to use on iOS, Android or any web browser.

When it comes to cost, bundles that include the Toybox start at $299 but don’t forget that you’ll need more printer food, the PLA plastic tubing that makes toys come to life. Those can be purchased for about $10 per spool.

If you think you may want to buy a Toybox and get started designing and creating your own toys, more information on this innovative 3-D printer can be found on their website.

Shark Tank airs on Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.